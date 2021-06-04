Andhra Pradesh: Husband attacks wife and son in Krishna district, wife dies son critical

The ghastly incident took place in Krishna district where a man brutally killed his wife and son in a family quarrel in Tekulapalli village in Tiruvur mandal of Krishna district. Going into details, Satyanarayana Reddy and Padmavati (55) live in Tekulapalli village and has a son named Narsireddy (35).

There have been quarrels between the spouses for some time. Satyanarayana Reddy, who was angry with his wife in this background, chopped his wife Padmavati with an ax on Thursday night. He then indiscriminately attacked his son Narsireddy, who was sleeping outside. Satyanarayana was fleeing on his bike after the incident when police on suspicion stopped him at Reddigudem.

During the interrogation, he taken into custody after learning that he attacked his son and wife. Police later reached the spot and found that Padmavati was already dead. Narsi Reddy was rushed to a private hospital in Vijayawada. Nuzividu DSP B Srinivasan inspected the spot.