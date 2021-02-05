Chhattisgarh: 6 arrested after girl raped, killed in Korba district; 2 kin also murdered

As many as six accused have been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed along with her father and a 4-year-old in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The incident occurred on January 29 near Satrenga village under the Lemru police station.

"On February 2, we received a missing persons' complaint from a man about his missing father (55-years-old), daughter (4-year-old) and sister (16-year-old). Upon investigation, the father's body and 4-year-old were found dead while the girl died en route to the hospital. 6 accused have been arrested," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kirtan Rathore. ASP Rathore informed that the accused have been booked under sections IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 120 b (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway.