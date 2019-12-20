Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Crime

Court sentences man to death in rape, murder case of a minor girl in Odisha

Court sentences man to death in rape, murder case of a minor girl in Odisha
Highlights

A court in Odisha has sentenced a person to death, who brutally raped and murdered a 3-year-old girl. A couple residing at Keonjhar has a...

Keonjhar: A court in Odisha has sentenced a person to death, who brutally raped and murdered a 3-year-old girl. A couple residing at Keonjhar has a three-year-old daughter. The parents left the girl alone in the house and went out on January 13, 2017. Taking advantage of this, the neighbour Sunil Naik took the girl by telling her to buy chocolates.

Sunil has taken the girl to a isolated place, where he raped and murdered her. After returning home, the parents found the girl missing and searched for her in the surrounding areas.

The next day, the girl was found lying in the pool of blood in the kitchen at a government school. The post-mortem report revealed that the girl was raped and murdered. Over the incident, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Some villagers who saw Sunil carrying the girl has informed the police. With this, the police took Sunil into their custody and interrogated him, where he confessed the crime. Later produced in the court.

Additional District Court and Special Court Judge Lokanath Sahu pronounced capital punishment to 20-year-old Sunil Kumar Naik after recording the statements of 28 witnesses.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top