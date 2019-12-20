Court sentences man to death in rape, murder case of a minor girl in Odisha

Keonjhar: A court in Odisha has sentenced a person to death, who brutally raped and murdered a 3-year-old girl. A couple residing at Keonjhar has a three-year-old daughter. The parents left the girl alone in the house and went out on January 13, 2017. Taking advantage of this, the neighbour Sunil Naik took the girl by telling her to buy chocolates.

Sunil has taken the girl to a isolated place, where he raped and murdered her. After returning home, the parents found the girl missing and searched for her in the surrounding areas.

The next day, the girl was found lying in the pool of blood in the kitchen at a government school. The post-mortem report revealed that the girl was raped and murdered. Over the incident, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Some villagers who saw Sunil carrying the girl has informed the police. With this, the police took Sunil into their custody and interrogated him, where he confessed the crime. Later produced in the court.

Additional District Court and Special Court Judge Lokanath Sahu pronounced capital punishment to 20-year-old Sunil Kumar Naik after recording the statements of 28 witnesses.