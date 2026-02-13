Harassment of 19-Year-Old Student - Hyderabad Police Register Case against Man

Hyderabad police have arrested a man for purposefully harassing a 19-year-old college student. The reason of harassment is the rejection of marriage proposal in Medipally suburb on Friday. FIR registered is being registered.

According to police, the suspect in harassment case Hyderabad, named as Suresh who is a resident Boduppal, was living in the same area of the girl. He reportedly became familiar with the young woman and later collected her mobile number. Over time, he started pressurizing her, claiming that he loved her and forcing that she marry him. The girl tried to avoid a number of time and but he was constantly stopping her way.

Police said the harassment intensified as the man allegedly followed the 19-year-old student frequently on her way to college. However, when the man started troubling her again and again, the victim approach authorities and files a formal complaint against him.

Unable to bear the constant harassment, the student approached the Medipally police and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement and assuring women safety Hyderabad, the police registered a case and are investigating. It is quite a big issue among the woman safety in the cities. Police is taking all essential steps to avoid such incidents.