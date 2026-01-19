  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Crime
News

Hyderabad CP Alerts Citizens About Fake ‘Free Rs 5,000’ Cyber Scam Links

  • Created On:  19 Jan 2026 1:12 PM IST
Hyderabad CP Alerts Citizens About Fake ‘Free Rs 5,000’ Cyber Scam Links
X

Hyderabad The Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued a clear warning about cyber scams offering "Free Rs 5,000," that are currently being circulated on messaging and social media apps.

In a post published on X the CP pointed out the fact that Hyderabad cyber scam are making use of festivals such as Sankranti or Republic Day to trick people. False WhatsApp messages that say "PhonePe Republic Day Mega Gift" or "Sankranti Gift" promise users that they will receive Rs5,000 if they click the hyperlinks. The scammers may also include messages such as "At first, I thought that it was a fake but I really did get free Rs 5000 scam! Try it out too ," to entice unwitting users.

"These are psychological tricks designed to trap people," the CP explained. "Even if the message comes from a known contact or a WhatsApp group, pause and think before clicking."

The Commissioner cautioned that the links frequently contain a strange character or malware that can cause damage to personal information as well as bank PINs and passwords, which could result in the emptying of accounts in a matter of minutes. He also stressed that no legitimate business like PhonePe or GPay offers money through WhatsApp hyperlinks. Genuine offers are accessible only via official applications.

If you have clicked these links or has fallen prey to frauds should immediately call the cybercrime helpline at 3030 or file a formal complaint on the internet by visiting cybercrime.gov.in.

Tags

Hyderabad cyber scamfree Rs 5000 scamcyber fraud alert HyderabadHyderabad police warningonline scam links Indiadigital payment scamfake government money scamphishing links Indiacyber crime Hyderabadpublic advisory cyber fraud
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Bengal SIR: ECI explains why ‘logical discrepancy’ cases are abnormally high

Bengal SIR: ECI explains why ‘logical discrepancy’ cases are abnormally high

National News

More
Share it
X