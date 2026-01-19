Hyderabad CP Alerts Citizens About Fake ‘Free Rs 5,000’ Cyber Scam Links

In a post published on X the CP pointed out the fact that Hyderabad cyber scam are making use of festivals such as Sankranti or Republic Day to trick people. False WhatsApp messages that say "PhonePe Republic Day Mega Gift" or "Sankranti Gift" promise users that they will receive Rs5,000 if they click the hyperlinks. The scammers may also include messages such as "At first, I thought that it was a fake but I really did get free Rs 5000 scam! Try it out too ," to entice unwitting users.

"These are psychological tricks designed to trap people," the CP explained. "Even if the message comes from a known contact or a WhatsApp group, pause and think before clicking."

The Commissioner cautioned that the links frequently contain a strange character or malware that can cause damage to personal information as well as bank PINs and passwords, which could result in the emptying of accounts in a matter of minutes. He also stressed that no legitimate business like PhonePe or GPay offers money through WhatsApp hyperlinks. Genuine offers are accessible only via official applications.

If you have clicked these links or has fallen prey to frauds should immediately call the cybercrime helpline at 3030 or file a formal complaint on the internet by visiting cybercrime.gov.in.