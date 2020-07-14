Hyderabad: Fraudsters promising jobs in Railways arrested

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police on Monday arrested two fraudsters who promised jobs in Railways to the victim's brother. The accused were identified as Naresh Kumar and Giri Babu.



According to police, the accused Naresh Kumar used to work as an office boy in the film chambers in Film Nagar. While working there he saw a woman walking into the office, he then followed her and sneaked into the office to obtain her phone number. After getting the number, the accused called her and pretended to be a popular actor from Telugu serials.

The woman who is also a struggling actor believed the impersonator and started talking to him, though they never met each other. As days passed, their friendship grew stronger and the victim woman then asked the accused to help him find a job for her younger brother. The accused Naresh took this as an opportunity and roped in his friend Giri Babu where they both colluded and made the victim believe that they have contact in Railways and can get her brother a job, said the investigating officer, D Ashish Reddy. He said, "As the woman believed their words, she kept transferring money in installments believing that her brother would avail the job through backdoor in Railways. She transferred an overall amount of Rs 25 lakh. However, she realised that she was being cheated by the accused duo. So she lodged a complaint with us and based on the complaint, investigation began and accused were arrested. Rs 4 lakh was recovered from their possession as they spent the remaining amount to fulfill their lavish needs."

The accused were arrested under sections 417, 420 of IPC and 66C & 66D of IT Act and were remanded to judicial custody.