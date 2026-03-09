Hyderabad hit-and-run: Car drags bike 200m in Mailardevpally

Recently, a very shocking incident happened in Hyderabad. It happened in the Mailardevpally area of the city. This was a road accident which took place near Palle Cheruvu. A speeding car had hit a motorcycle extremely hard from behind.

According to the reports. 4 men were riding their motorcycles from Shadnagar. They were heading towards Charminar for some shopping. Suddenly, a fast moving car crashed into one of the bikers from behind.

The crash was so strong that the bike got stuck in front of the car. Even after this, the driver did not stop. Instead, he kept driving the car forward and the motorcycle which was being dragged by the car was pulled almost 200 metres forward. This incident certainly traumatized people who were watching or were nearby the incident.

People who saw the horrifying scene quickly chased down the car and reacted extremely quickly. They managed to stop the vehicle after some distance.

The locals quickly got to the driver and threw him off to the police. The police made a case file and started an investigation on this serious matter. This incident has become one of the most talked about road accidents in Telangana.

Police are trying to figure out if the driver had drunk alcohol during this incident or not.

Officials have strictly asked every driver to drive their vehicles extremely carefully. Every driver has to follow the safety traffic rules to avoid such horrible incidents in the future.