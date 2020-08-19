Hyderabad: Man held for clicking obscene photos of step daughter

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police on Tuesday arrested a person for shooting obscene pictures of his step daughter and saving them on his computer. The accused was identified as Rajesh Kesari.

According to police, the accused person had married for the second time as his first wife divorced him. The second wife, from her first husband, had a daughter from her first husband who would visit her frequently. The accused took the advantage of the victim's innocence and used to click her obscene pictures by the CCTV cameras in the bathroom. However, the issue came to light, when the victim girl recently visited her mother and was using the computer. It was then when she saw her pictures on it and complained to her mother.



The mother then filed a police complaint, said the police. Based on the complaint, the investigation was carried out and the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.