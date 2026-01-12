Hyderabad Police probe Fatal Attack on Woman in Borabanda

Based on initial evidence, the victim, who was identified as Fathima, and the suspect, Zaheer, were acquainted and had previously gotten together at a local bar within Banjara Hills. Investigators believe woman murdered in Hyderabad tensions have developed between the two following Fathima recently rearranged her work which, according to reports, led to less communication between them.

Police believe that the suspect was unhappy with the distance he was traveling and then allegedly requested that they meet with the intention of having an exchange. At the time of the conversation, he's reported to have struck her with knives and stones which resulted in fatal injuries.

Borabanda police have registered a case, and have been thoroughly investigating all possible angles as well as the motive and the chronology of incidents. The police have stated that no aspect is left unanswered when they investigate.

Additional details are likely to be revealed as Hyderabad police investigation continues.