Hyderabad police vow to purge city of banned tobacco products 

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are on a mission to curb illegal supply of banned tobacco products and foreign cigarettes as the sale of these substances is growing in the city. Recent raids conducted by the task force proved the point that the Police Department does not intend to go soft on smugglers and sellers of tobacco products and foreign cigarettes. According to a top official from the task force who wished to remain anonymous, it has been noted that the racket of foreign cigarettes is growing at a fast pace in the city because the sellers have changed their modus operandi.



He said, "Earlier, pan shop owners and kirana shop owners used to sell foreign cigarettes and tobacco products directly but as the raids kept on increasing, they have changed their modus operandi completely. The sellers who knew their regular customers made WhatsApp groups with their regular customers where they posted information and updated places of meeting. After posting all these details, the seller and customer met at the place and the sale was done. The seller gets the products from smugglers from different parts of the country."

"Apart from foreign cigarettes, banned tobacco products are being sold in similar fashion and it is really a matter of concern to the authorities because most of the victims are youngsters who are getting addicted to such drugs," stated the officer.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday expressed his disappointment over the fact that the sale of banned drugs is increasing in the city and with the recent action of the task force against the peddlers , it proves that society is being damaged by the consumption of such banned drugs. He said, "Such items are nothing but slow poison, the society should help the Police Department in eradicating such social vices from the city and if anyone comes across such persons who are either indulged in consuming or selling of the banned drugs, then they shall immediately report it to their nearest police station of dial 100 or can call at 9490616555."

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA) is the principal comprehensive law governing tobacco control in India. The Act was passed before India became a party to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.