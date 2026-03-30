Hyderabad Suicide Case: Boyfriend Refuses Marriage

A horrible and upsetting suicide case recently happened in India. To be specific, the news came from Hyderabad. In this, a 28 year old woman had done suicide after having major problems in her relationship.

From what the reports say, she had been with her boyfriend for the past 4 years. The two of them worked private jobs and knew each other very well. This love affair dispute in Hyderabad started when the woman asked about marriage.

In this boyfriend refuses marriage case, the man reportedly said his family would not accept their relationship. He also told her that he planned to marry someone else. This caused a serious relationship dispute suicide situation, and the woman became very upset.

Then some time later, she took a huge and serious step at her home. This incident has shocked a lot of people online and has became a viral news in Hyderabad.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and started a police investigation in Hyderabad. They are checking all details to understand what exactly happened. This is part of the ongoing Telangana crime update.

This tragic Hyderabad suicide case shows how relationship problems can deeply affect a person. It also reminds people to seek help and support during emotional stress.