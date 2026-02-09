Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Jumps to dead from the 16th Floor in Shaikpet

A mentally depressed man jumped from a residential building and died in Hyderabad. This suicide case is registered in the Tolichowki police station on Sunday. This person is named as N. Praveen, 30 years old and belongs to Attapur committed suicide. In the beginning interrogation, the health issues were the reason. He had been battling long-term health problems for more than three years.

As per the reports shared by Shaikpet police investigation, on Sunday, Praveen allegedly went to Aditya Empress Towers which is located near the Shaikpet Nala and jumped from the 16th floor. The jump result into death on the spot.

Police officials of the Tolichowki police station stated that in the shaikpet incident, Praveen had previously worked at the Passport Office. This office is situated next to the same building where he was working two years ago. According to the Hyderabad crime news, his prior familiarity with the area made him to choose the location.

Area police added that preliminary inquiries are in progress. Statements of witnesses are being recorded. Further statistics about the case will share after proper investigation. Police said CCTV footage from the residential area and building is being collected. The family members of N. Praveen have been informed about the case. More investigation into the suicide case is ongoing from the side of the area police.