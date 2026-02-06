Hyderabad Woman Accused of Cheating Man With False Promises of Marriage and Investment

According to the complaint, the victim, an accountant working in a private establishment, met the woman through a nuptial website. She introduced herself as Nandita Reddy and claimed to be firstly from Vijayawada, presently working in the UK with a stock trading company.

After swapping WhatsApp figures, the two stayed in regular contact for nearly three months. During this time, woman cheats man gained his trust by speaking with his family members through video calls and agitating plans for their future together. She also induced him that investing in stock trading would help secure their life after marriage.

Presenting herself as an educated dealer, she converted him to download a trading operation that she claimed was linked to her company and available on the Google Play Store. Trusting her, the man originally invested ₹ 50,000. As the app showed promising returns, he continued investing in instalments, ultimately transferring a aggregate of ₹ 6.35 lakh. woman fraud Hyderabad operation latterly displayed gains of nearly ₹ 20 lakh.

still, when he tried to withdraw the plutocrat, he was informed that a 30 percent duty had to be paid independently. When he requested that the duty be subtracted from the gains and the remaining quantum be transferred to his account, the woman stopped responding and switched off her phone.

Realising he'd been cheated, the victim approached the Malkajgiri Cybercrime police and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case and are presently probing the matter.