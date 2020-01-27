Lovers commit suicide in Odisha

Brahmapur: In an incident, lovers have committed suicide on a hill near the border areas of Ganjam and Gajapati districts in Odisha on Sunday.

According to the sources, The locals alerted the police that the dead bodies of a young man and woman are lying on the hilly area near R.Udayagiri limits.

Upon receiving the information, the police found two unidentified dead bodies in a decomposed state. The police suspect them as lovers and also recovered a clothes bag and poison bottle close to the site. On the incident, the police have registered a case under suspicious death and investigating further.