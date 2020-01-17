Man kills 5 family members, attempts suicide by jumping from building in Bihar

In a horrific incident, a man who behaved as a psycho killed his five family members in Bihar. According to the sources, a person belongs to Munger city lives along with his family. No one knows what has happened, but he become violent on Thursday. He brutally killed his mother, wife, and three children with a knife who were sleeping.

Later, he attempted suicide by jumping from the building. The locals who noticed immediately rushed him to the hospital and informed the police. On the receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and initiated the investigation over the reasons for the murder. This incident has caused a shock to the residences in the Munger area.