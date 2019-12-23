Minor girl commits suicide after police refused to take complaint on rape in Madhya Pradesh

Khargone: In an incident, a minor girl has committed suicide over becoming upset when the police refused to file a complaint on rape when she approached the police station. Apart from not filing the complaint, they have also made objectional comments against the girl.

This horrific incident has taken place in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, a minor girl (16), of Maheshwar village was traveling to her home town from the district headquarter on December 16th.

The girl has alleged that Bachu Sukhram Bundela, a resident of the Ashapur village has kidnapped her, took to an isolated place and raped her.

The victim has committed suicide by consuming pesticides at home on Friday night. Later, she was rushed to the hospital, where she died while receiving treatment on Saturday. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

Speaking to media, the victim's father alleged that when they went to the police station to file the complaint on the rape incident, the police refused to take the complaint and instead questioned the character of his daughter. With this, his daughter became very upset and committed suicide.