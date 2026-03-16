News from Hyderabad Town - A girl of 6 years was raped and murdered

On March 16, 2026, a six-year-old girl was supposedly raped and murdered in Narsingi. As per the information shared by the family and police, the suspected person had allegedly lured the child by promising to offer her chocolates. After gaining the girl’s trust, he sexually assaulted the girl and later murdered her.

The small girl had been missing from her house since Sunday evening. After huge searches at the personal level, her parents approached the Narsingi police. The police lodged a complaint around 10 pm. The police registered a missing report and start their investigation.

Work upon the complaint, the police examined CCTV footage from the covering areas, where they noticed a man taking the girl away close to her house. It is learnt that the accused man was identified and arrested.

According to police officials in Singareni Colony, a search operation was right away introduced after filling the complaints by the parents. Under the POCSO Act, different teams were formed to find the girl. The local residents were also questioned during the process of the investigation. The CCTV footage is used to find the suspect and tracking his movements in the area.

The accused reportedly confessed to the crime during beginning questioning by the police. After a few hours, the police later recovered the dead of the girl from a nearby isolated site. The police sent it for the post-mortem.

The police authorities added that further investigation is going through to discover the completed the sequence of events. The incident has calls upon disappointment among residents. The residents are demanding strict punishment for the accused.