One dead, two injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: One person was killed and two were injured when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Ashwani Khad on Junga-Shimla road on Tuesday night, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash. Sachin and Shubam who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), police said.

A case has been registered at Dhalli police station in this regard, they added.