One held for selling liquor online, 24 bottles worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch has arrested a person who tried to sell imported liquor online during the lockdown period in Bengaluru. The accused identified as Roshan Bhateja, who resides in an apartment on Palace road here in the city.

According to the police, the accused have purchased the liquor at the duty-free shop in the airport and kept them in his possession. With the imposing of the national-wide lockdown, he tried to encash by selling the bottles.

Upon receiving the information, the police have arrested Roshan near Mount Carmel college in Vasanthanagar. They also seized 24 liquor bottles worth around Rs 2.5 lakh along with a car and mobile phone. Over the incident, High Grounds police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating further.