Sangareddy: Man hospitalised after sucide attempt in Tellapur

Sangareddy suicide attempt himself by cutting his throat at Tellapur in Tellapur on the Tuesday. The locals set up him lying asleep and advised Kollur Police, which brought him to the sanitarium hard.

The suspect is named as Dileep Kumar 32, a original in Bandam Kommu in Ameenpur mandal. The motive behind the incident was n't known at the time of the incident. The condition of the victim was said as critical.

Authorities are also working to collect Tellapur incident today details from relatives and friends to determine if there were any financial, personal, or mental issues could be the cause of the incident. Local residers also expressed their shock at the incident and encouraged those affected to seek out help in times of need.

Police officers said that further information will be revealed as the disquisition is completed. They also stressed the significance of education and support systems to avoid these woeful events in the society.