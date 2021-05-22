Three of a family die by suicide in Hyderabad, financial crisis suspected

Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide here at Chandrakapuram in Hussaini Alam of the old city on Friday. The police suspected that financial issues might have led them to end their lives.

The victims were identified as K Madhusudan Rao (38), his elder sister K Premalatha (40), and brother K Sandeep (34), all are private employees.



According to the police, none of them were married and suffering from financial issues and other family problems. Depressed over it, the trio resorted to the extreme step.



The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.



The police inspected the spot and took up the investigation. "We suspect suicide due to financial issues and all the other angles are being probed as well," the police said.

