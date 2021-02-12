X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Crime

Two sisters commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Two sisters commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Two sisters allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison, following a financial dispute.

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two sisters allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison, following a financial dispute.

The incident took place in the Tilhar Police circle here.

Nisha, 22, and Gulafsha, 21, consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday night and were rushed to a government hospital in Tilhar where their condition started deteriorating.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjiv Bajpai said the sisters were later shifted to the medical college hospital, but died during treatment on Thursday.

According to the brother of the diseased, the sisters had fought with each other over financial problems, before they consumed poison.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, the ASP said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X