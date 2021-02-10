Uttar Pradesh: Life term for father who raped daughter

Agra (Uttar Pradesh):The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) court has convicted a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh on the accused and dismissed his plea for minimum sentence, as there was no one in the family to take care of his elderly mother.

According to reports, the accused, labourer by profession, had raped his 12-year-old daughter for 10 days in 2015, in the absence of his wife, who had gone to attend to her sister who was recuperating after a surgery.

The matter came to light when the girl's mother returned home and found her daughter depressed and silent.

After learning about the incident, she lodged a police complaint at the Jagdishpura police station in Agra on June 10, 2015.

Additional district and sessions Judge of POCSO court, V.K. Jaiswal, in his order on Tuesday, said, "In a civil society, no one can imagine that a father can do such a kind of inhuman, condemnable and shameful act with his own daughter."

Special public prosecutor Vimlesh Anand (POCSO) said the judge noted in his order that one should ask the worth of a daughter from someone who does not have one.