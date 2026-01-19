What Led to the Death of Noida Techie Yuvraj Mehta: A Tragic Chain of Events

In the investigation, more than 200 milliliters of water in lungs cardiac arrest, concluding that he was suffocated upon drowning. Doctors have said that the reason for his death was asphyxia from the antemortem drowning and then cardiac arrest.

Yuvraj drove through Noida when his car sank into a muddy ditch that was flooded with water. A thick fog had dramatically reduced visibility at the moment, making it difficult to see the road that was not barricaded of road. The moment the accident occurred, Yuvraj managed to call his father, Rajkumar Mehta, asking for assistance. The father immediately notified the police.

Emergency teams, which included firefighters and police officers arrived at the spot. Eyewitnesses later claimed Yuvraj was turning to his phone's torch and kept calling for help from the ditch. A few locals said that rescuers were hesitant to jump into the ditch because of being surrounded by iron rods as well as debris floating in the water.

But, the Police have denied negligence or delay. Additional Chief for Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra explained rescue teams utilized every piece of equipment that was available such as a crane ladders, a temporary boat and searchlights. The rescue mission was severely hindered by the lack of visibility due to the dense fog.