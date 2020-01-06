Woman attempt to kill husband with help of boyfriend in Chittoor district

Chittoor: A married woman has attempted to murder her husband with the help of her husband in the Chittoor district. In the incident, the victim suffered severe injuries. The locals noticed him and rushed to the hospital.

According to the sources, Gopal of Kalepalle village at Gangadhara Nellore mandal has got married to Bharati a few years ago. The couple lived happly for some time.

In this context, Bharati made friendship with a man named Dinakar of the same village, which later developed into an illegal affair. Both became intimate in the absence of her husband.

On knowing about the affair, Gopal warned his wife to stay away from Dinakar. With this, Bharati decided to murder her husband with the help of the boyfriend. As per the sketch, both attacked Gopal and tied to slit his throat with a knife on Sunday night.

At the last moment, somehow the victim managed to escape from them. The locals who noticed him with injuries and immediately rushed to the hospital. On receiving the information, the police have registered a case and arrested Bharati and search is going on to trace her boyfriend Dinakar.