Woman kills lover for cheating her on pretext of marriage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A woman has taken revenge on her boyfriend who cheated her on the pretext of marriage and gave birth to a child in the relationship. She brutally murdered him by slitting his throat and later surrendered before the police.

This incident has taken place at Gudapada village in Baleswar district of Odisha. Going into details, A man by name Bada Marandi of Sirishabani village in Mayurbhanj district works as a watchman at FCI in Baleswar. Earlier, he got married and has two children.

However, Marandi lives away from the family due to the job. In this context, he trapped a young woman in the name of love and cheated her on the pretext of marriage. Believing his words, the woman become closer to him and stayed in a rented house in Baleswar. Whenever the woman raised about the marriage, Marandi uses to change the matter and get through the situation.

In this relationship, the woman conceived and gave birth to a child. Over becoming suspicious, as he uses to postpone the marriage, the woman came to know the truth about him.

With this, the woman insisted to marry her on Tuesday night, which led to a clash between them and in the rage of anger she attacked him with a knife and slit his throat. Due to severe bleeding, Marandi died on the spot and later the accused surrendered herself before the police. On the incident, the police registered a case, examined the crime spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.