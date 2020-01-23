Young woman brutally killed by grandparents in Vijayawada
In a freak incident, a 16-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her grandparents in Vijayawada.
Vijayawada: In a freak incident, a 16-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her grandparents in Vijayawada. The woman who came to see her grandparents has become the last moments of her life.
Going into details, Hema (16), who came to see her grandparents living at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada. The accused killed Hema and shifted her body to Guntur and burnt it over there.
Over learning about the incident, Hema's parents lodged a complaint with the police. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, arrested the accused and investigating further.
23 Jan 2020 11:02 AM GMT
