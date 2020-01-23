Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

Young woman brutally killed by grandparents in Vijayawada

Young woman brutally killed by grandparents in Vijayawada
Highlights

In a freak incident, a 16-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her grandparents in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada: In a freak incident, a 16-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her grandparents in Vijayawada. The woman who came to see her grandparents has become the last moments of her life.

Going into details, Hema (16), who came to see her grandparents living at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada. The accused killed Hema and shifted her body to Guntur and burnt it over there.

Over learning about the incident, Hema's parents lodged a complaint with the police. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, arrested the accused and investigating further.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Puneeth Rajkumar Begins James After Wrapping Up Yuvarathnaa23 Jan 2020 11:02 AM GMT

Puneeth Rajkumar Begins James After Wrapping Up Yuvarathnaa

Annapurna Studio comes on board to present the Telugu version of
Annapurna Studio comes on board to present the Telugu version of...
Sonia, Priyanka visit Amethi, meet families of accident victims
Sonia, Priyanka visit Amethi, meet families of accident victims
Hemant Soren to expand Jharkhand cabinet on Friday
Hemant Soren to expand Jharkhand cabinet on Friday
Telangana records lowest temperature of winter season
Telangana records lowest temperature of winter season

More From Entertainment

More >>
Puneeth Rajkumar Begins James After Wrapping Up Yuvarathnaa23 Jan 2020 11:02 AM GMT

Puneeth Rajkumar Begins James After Wrapping Up Yuvarathnaa

Annapurna Studio comes on board to present the Telugu version of
Annapurna Studio comes on board to present the Telugu version of...
Rachita Ram Breaks Silence On Love Affair With Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Marriage
Rachita Ram Breaks Silence On Love Affair With Nikhil...
Entha Manchivadavuraa First Week Collections Report
Entha Manchivadavuraa First Week Collections Report
Akshay Remuneration More Than Dhanush For Sara Ali Khan Movie?
Akshay Remuneration More Than Dhanush For Sara Ali Khan Movie?


Top