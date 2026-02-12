From Leak to FIR: Ex-Army Chief’s Book Controversy raises Questions on Overseas Distribution

The controversy surrounding the Ex-Army Chief memoir leak has intensified, with sources claiming it was released without any sort of mandatory clearance from the Ministry of Defence. The clearance is compulsory before the final publication. The publication was reportedly first made easily available for sale on online platforms in countries like Australia, Germany, Canada, and the United States.

According to sources on the overseas book sales issue, the initial analysis following the registration of a case points to a “well-made conspiracy". It is learnt that the book was leaked in a coordinated way, bypassing the MoD’s mandatory clearance procedure for publications includes serving or even former defence personnel.

As per the investor report, the copies of the book start circulating on online platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany and the US before surfacing in a different place. The sale of the book has started initially in these countries, which raises a question about the publishing and distribution chain.

The Special Cell related military memoir investigation India has registered an FIR under sections related to criminal conspiracy. The scope of the search has now been expanded worldwide, covering the major countries i.e US, Canada, Germany and Australia.

Global search intensifies as investigators map out international links in controversial memoir leak case.