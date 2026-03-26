India and 5 Others on Iran's "Friendly Nation" List For Secure Hormuz Passage

In a key diplomatic victory, Iran has said the strategically decisive Strait of Hormuz will remain open for India amid the rising conflict in the Middle East. The waterway- the narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf through which about a fifth of the world’s oil flows has been successfully controlled by Iran. It follows up on the war introduced last month by the US and Israel, tightening Tehran’s grip over the vital route.

Speaking to Iranian State TV, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the Strait, opposing to the Western media claims, is not totally closed.

A report shared by Reuters, Araghchi said, "Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait. For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage".

He added, "You have seen on the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war."

Iran keeps its chokehold on the Strait and Middle East oil routes with the drone and missile attacks on shipping. With the channel for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas efficiently closed, fuel shortages are occurring around the world, and businesses from airlines to supermarkets and used car dealers are struggle with challenges. Global oil crisis 2026 includes the rising costs, weakening demand and disrupted supply chains. The governments are weighing assistance measures last used during the COVID pandemic.