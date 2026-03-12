India LPG Shortage 2026: Cooking Gas Crisis Deepens as Induction Stoves Run Out

The Middle East conflict between Iran and Israel is disrupting imports leading to a nationwide LPG shortage in India. The central government is taking necessary steps to enforce domestic LPG supply as a high priority task and ensuring households remain the focus, but the demand is far outstripping supply. Families are facing long delays , sometimes up to 25 days for cylinder refills. This situation is escalating the household gas demand in India.The impact of this LPG supply disruption is visible everywhere in India including restaurants, canteens, and hotels struggling to operate, with many cutting menus or shutting down temporarily due to the lack of commercial cylinders.

The LPG crisis is spreading panic and households are rushing to find alternatives. Sales of induction cooktops have shot up,leaving them out of stock in several major markets.This shortage is reflecting the desperation of consumers trying to cope with the India cooking gas shortage.

Retailers are reporting unexpected demand as shelves are getting cleared within hours of new stock arrival. The rising prices of LPG are impacting household budgets and adding financial pressure to the already difficult situation.

This crisis is leading to strong political reactions and opposition parties have started blaming the government for mismanagement and staging protests in Parliament. This issue is becoming a personal issue for millions of families as daily life has been thrown into disarray. The LPG crisis India 2026 is not just about fuel; it’s about survival, affordability, and the urgent need for stability in energy supply.

This current situation shows how deeply India is dependent on imported fuel and emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable alternatives to meet the growing household gas demand in India.