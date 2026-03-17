India Slams Pakistan Airstrike on Afghanistan Hospital, Calls It a Massacre

On Tuesday,India's Ministry of External Affairs strongly criticised Pakistan's recent airstrike on an Afghanistan hospital. In one of the statements, they called it a “massacre dressed as a military operation.” According to the reports,Pakistan's targeted airstrike on Kabul’s Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, killing 400 civilians and 250 injured, has triggered outrage and intensified India Pakistan Afghanistan tension.

As per the reports, this is one of the deadliest strikes in recent years.India reacted strongly, with its Ministry of External Affairs calling the strike as “barbaric and unconscionable.” The Indian MEA accused Islamabad for deliberately targeting civilians and trying to justify this attack as a military operation.

This airstrike on civilians has sparked widespread criticism in Afghanistan.India is requesting the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for violating humanitarian norms and international law.MEA stated that such actions are trying to make Afghanistan weak and more unstable.India’s response to Pakistan military strike shows its demand for justice and call for stronger global support to stop such attacks.

The attack has restarted the debates about South Asia geopolitical tensions. According to the critics this aggression could worsen the situation and lead to instability in the region. India called this strike a humanitarian tragedy.They are emphasizing on the urgent need for peace and accountability.

In summary, this incident is a deliberate assault on civilians. India has positioned itself as a strong voice against Pakistan’s actions, ensuring that the world pays attention to this unfolding crisis.