11 hospitalized after stabbing at Salem homeless shelter; Suspect in custody

A violent stabbing at the Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, left 11 people hospitalized on Sunday evening, authorities confirmed. A man believed to be the attacker is in custody.

Salem Police responded around 7:15 p.m. following reports of a stabbing at the shelter, which provides overnight refuge to up to 150 homeless men. According to police spokesperson Angela Hedrick, the victims sustained "varying types of injuries," though the extent of those injuries was not immediately disclosed.

Craig Smith, Executive Director of the shelter, said the suspect had only arrived the previous night and was preparing to check in again when a confrontation broke out.

“Something triggered him… and he evidently had a knife in his bag,” Smith told NBC News. He explained that the incident occurred just before the suspect would have turned in his belongings, a routine safety procedure. At least one staff member at the check-in desk was among those injured.

Eyewitness Bobby Epperly, who was on the second floor at the time, recalled seeing the man outside the building, shouting at traffic and wielding a knife. “It’s like a horror movie,” said the 48-year-old. He added that he only realized the severity of the situation after going downstairs and witnessing "blood everywhere."

Authorities have not released additional details as detectives continue their investigation. Attempts to reach officials at the mission and local hospitals for updates on the victims’ conditions were unsuccessful as of Monday.

The Union Gospel Mission is one of Salem’s largest shelters, offering food, shelter, and support services to the city’s homeless population.