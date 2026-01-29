11 killed, eight injured in road accident in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal

Johannesburg: At least 11 people were killed and eight others injured Thursday morning in a road accident on the R102 near Lotus Park, south of Durban, in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province, local media reported.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), citing ALS Paramedics, a local emergency service, said that 11 people, including one child, were declared dead at the scene after a truck collided with a minibus taxi, while eight others sustained critical injuries and were taken to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the crash occurred at around 7:30 am local time (0530 GMT), adding that the truck veered off the road during the collision, pinning the minibus taxi against a tree, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The spokesperson urged motorists to use alternative routes as emergency personnel and police continued rescue and recovery operations.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

On January 19, a total of 19 people were killed following a collision between a school transport vehicle and a truck in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, local authorities confirmed.

Preliminary reports indicated that 11 learners were declared dead at the scene, and the five critically injured are being treated in the hospital.

The number of fatalities later increased after the body of a pupil was discovered trapped beneath the overturned vehicle, and another child succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Citing a briefing from the investigating team, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the school vehicle was trying to overtake several cars when it was confronted by the truck. The truck driver attempted to swerve to avoid the collision, but it was too late, he added.

Describing the accident as "unbearable," Lesufi urged stricter regulation for the growing private scholar transport sector.

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that the school transport vehicle had been carrying more passengers than legally permitted.

"If we count the numbers for now, it tells us that the Toyota Quantum was overloaded. Because the pupils we are talking about are 17," Masondo said, adding that the minibus is certified for 14 passengers.

Police said both drivers survived the crash. The driver of the minibus taxi will be formally questioned as part of a culpable homicide investigation after medical treatment.



