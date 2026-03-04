16,000 Nepalis in West Asia register in rescue tracking system amid conflict

Kathmandu: Around 16,000 Nepali nationals residing in conflict-hit West Asia have updated their details in an online rescue tracking system launched by the Nepali government, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Department of Consular Services under the ministry launched the online registration system to collect updated information on Nepali nationals in the region amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict that has engulfed large parts of West Asia.

More than 1.7 million Nepali nationals live in 12 countries across the region, and their safety remains a concern as retaliatory strikes by Iran, in response to joint attacks by the United States and Israel, have hit several civilian installations in Gulf countries.

The Nepali government has already confirmed that a Nepali youth, Diwas Shrestha, from the western district of Gorkha, was killed during a drone interception operation at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With risks rising for Nepali migrant workers in the region, the government developed the online registration system to facilitate rescue and assistance efforts for those at risk.

"The system will be further simplified and made more accessible to ensure wider outreach," the ministry said in a press statement.

The ministry added that Nepali diplomatic missions in the region have been directed to strengthen information dissemination in coordination with Nepali associations, community groups and the Non-Resident Nepali Association, among others.

"Based on the information collected, the nature and priority of required assistance will be determined by the Emergency Response Team (ERT), formed under the leadership of the Foreign Secretary," it said.

A meeting of the ERT held on Wednesday also decided to establish a 24-hour Emergency Control Room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Control Room will operate hotlines, respond to emails and manage grievances around the clock,” the ministry said.

The ERT further directed Nepali diplomatic missions in West Asia to facilitate necessary arrangements, including visa support, for Nepali citizens currently in transit at airports in the Gulf region.

As much of the airspace in several West Asian countries has been closed following the conflict, many travellers, including Nepalis, have been stranded at airports, according to the ministry.

The ministry also said the government has decided to instruct its diplomatic missions not to authenticate demand letters for Nepali migrant workers until further notice, in view of the travel advisory issued by the foreign ministry and the temporary suspension of labour approvals for foreign employment.

Remittances sent by Nepali workers abroad remain a key pillar of Nepal’s economy, supporting household needs and contributing significantly to the country’s foreign exchange reserves, enabling imports of goods and services.