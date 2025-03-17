2025 NCAA Tournament Bracket Picks: Why CJ Moore Predicts Florida to Top Duke for the National Title

The 2025 NCAA Tournament features what may be the best set of No. 1 seeds in history. With advanced analytics at an all-time high, this year's top teams—Auburn, Duke, Houston, and Florida—dominate the competition. All four No. 1 seeds boast adjusted efficiency margins above 35, a feat never before seen in the KenPom era, which began in 1997.

The remarkable performances can be attributed to two factors: the influx of mid-major talent into top programs through the transfer portal, and an unprecedented season of offensive efficiency nationwide. This sets the stage for a highly competitive March Madness, with a prediction that the championship will likely be claimed by one of these elite No. 1 seeds, a trend seen in six of the last seven tournaments.

Why Florida Will Win the Title

Despite the incredibly strong field, CJ Moore is sticking with a familiar choice: Florida. The Gators, under head coach Todd Golden, have impressed throughout the season. While the road to the title is not easy—Florida's path includes a potential second-round clash with UConn, and a tough Sweet 16 opponent in Maryland—the Gators' balanced offensive and defensive game gives them the edge.

Regional Breakdown

South Region: Michigan vs. UC San Diego will be one of the more intriguing matchups. Michigan's frontcourt, led by 7-footers Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, could overpower the Tritons' smaller lineup. If you’re looking for an upset pick, keep an eye on Louisville, but they’ll need to find a way to deal with Auburn's Johni Broome.

West Region: Florida's toughest challenge will be UConn in the second round, followed by a potential meeting with Maryland in the Sweet 16. Despite the tough draw, Florida's shooting ability, especially from beyond the arc, is a key advantage. The Gators will likely find a way to fend off both UConn and Maryland on their path to the Final Four.

East Region: Duke, led by Jon Scheyer, is also a strong contender. The Blue Devils have been dominant in the ACC and could make it to the Final Four. However, if there's an upset to be had, keep an eye on the matchup between Duke and Alabama, especially considering the health of Alabama's Grant Nelson.

Midwest Region: Houston’s defense is suffocating, but Gonzaga could cause them trouble in the second round. Despite this, Houston has the edge in overall consistency, and their depth will help them survive the tougher matchups.

Prediction for the Final Four:

Florida (West)

Duke (East)

Auburn (South)

Houston (Midwest)

Championship Pick: Florida

Ultimately, CJ Moore believes Florida will rise to the occasion, using their combination of efficient offense and rock-solid defense to secure the national title. The Gators’ ability to knock down shots, particularly from three, will be their ticket to success in what promises to be one of the most exciting tournaments in recent memory.

With Florida at the top of his bracket, CJ Moore is confident that this year’s NCAA Tournament will be dominated by the top-tier talent—leading to a memorable showdown in the championship game.