26-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Shot Dead in the US: Family Seeks Help to Bring Mortal Remains Back to India

A tragic incident unfolded in Washington DC, USA, where 26-year-old Ravi Teja, a student from Hyderabad, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants. The shocking news has left his family devastated as they await his mortal remains to be brought back to India.

Ravi Teja, a resident of RK Puram in Green Hills Colony, Chaitanyapuri, had moved to the United States in 2022 for further studies. After completing his MS course eight months ago, he was residing in Connecticut and was actively searching for a job when the tragedy struck.

The family was informed about his untimely death by a relative residing in the United States. Ravi Teja’s sister, who also lives in the US, immediately reached the hospital where his body was being kept. His father, Chandramouli, who spoke to reporters amidst deep grief, expressed his sorrow and urged the Telangana State government to assist in repatriating his son’s remains as soon as possible.

"I last spoke to him on the night of January 18. He had promised me he would visit once he secured a job, which he hoped to do by March. Now, he’s gone," Chandramouli said, visibly shaken.

Chandramouli shared that he had made many sacrifices to support his son's education, including driving a taxi and selling a small piece of land to fund Ravi Teja’s studies in the US. “He brought our family to a better place, but now he’s no more. I sent him alive, but his body will return to me,” he said, his voice filled with grief.

Teja’s father also expressed concern about his own health, admitting that he wasn’t sure if he would survive long enough to receive his son’s body. "I don’t know how I can go on without him. What will I tell his mother?" he asked.

A somber atmosphere engulfed the family home in Chaitanyapuri as friends and relatives gathered to support the grieving parents. The family has also appealed to the government for help in expediting the process of bringing Ravi Teja’s body back to Hyderabad.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, reached out to the family, offering condolences and assuring that he would extend all possible assistance to facilitate the return of the mortal remains.

As the family waits for answers, the local community remains in shock, offering their condolences to the heartbroken family of the young student whose dreams of a brighter future were tragically cut short.