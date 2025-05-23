29th US Nationals Carrom Championship 2025 Concludes with Grand Success in New Jersey

The 29th US Nationals Carrom Championship 2025, held in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, was a resounding success, organized by MATA, USCA, and USAF. Over 150 players from 30 states competed in Singles, Doubles, and Juniors categories—marking the first Juniors Nationals.

The event featured high-energy matches, including a thrilling Doubles Final with over 60 teams. Distinguished guests and sports leaders presented $10,000 in cash prizes and mementoes.

Guests praised the initiative for promoting community and recreational sports. The tournament reflected growing enthusiasm for carrom in the U.S. and highlighted the importance of youth participation in traditional games.