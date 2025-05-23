Live
- Srikalahasti MLA conducts service activities on his birthday
- District administration alertes the people over COVID
- Kalyani Priyadarshan turns up the heat in bold gold ensemble
- Viswam student bags State 1st rank in Sainik entrance exam
- Rajasthan reels under intense heatwave, red alert issued in three districts
- TTD chief offers silk vastrams to Japali Anjaneya Swamy
- Collector calls for successful execution of ‘Yogandhra’
- Northeast transformed from backward frontier region to growth front-runner: PM Modi
- Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore seized in Assam
- Miss World 2025 Head-to-Head Challenge Finale: Four Finalists Advance to Top 10 in their respective continents
29th US Nationals Carrom Championship 2025 Concludes with Grand Success in New Jersey
Highlights
The 29th US Nationals Carrom Championship 2025, held in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, was a resounding success, organized by MATA, USCA, and USAF. Over...
The 29th US Nationals Carrom Championship 2025, held in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, was a resounding success, organized by MATA, USCA, and USAF. Over 150 players from 30 states competed in Singles, Doubles, and Juniors categories—marking the first Juniors Nationals.
The event featured high-energy matches, including a thrilling Doubles Final with over 60 teams. Distinguished guests and sports leaders presented $10,000 in cash prizes and mementoes.
Guests praised the initiative for promoting community and recreational sports. The tournament reflected growing enthusiasm for carrom in the U.S. and highlighted the importance of youth participation in traditional games.
Next Story