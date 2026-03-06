2nd Iranian ship heads towards Lanka

A second Iranian warship was heading towards Sri Lanka on Thursday, just a day after a US submarine destroyed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, killing 87 sailors. Sri Lankan Minister Nalinda Jayatissa confirmed the ship was just outside the country’s territorial waters.

The vessel is reportedly carrying more than 100 crew members. Sources said there are fears the ship could be targeted in the same manner as its sister ship, which was sunk off Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Wednesday. “We are doing our utmost to safeguard lives,” Jayatissa said.

The warship has reportedly requested an urgent port call. Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa said the warship was awaiting government clearance. “The government must immediately reveal what its stance is on this matter,” he posted on X. It has been brought to our notice that another Iranian vessel is in Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone, just outside our territorial waters and has sought the government’s permission to make an urgent port call. However, it is yet awaiting the government’s clearance.

This comes as authorities in the port city of Galle were preparing to hand over the remains of the 87 Iranian sailors killed in the torpedo attack, which was claimed by the US military. At the main hospital in Galle, 32 rescued Iranians were still being treated under heavy security provided by police and elite commandos.