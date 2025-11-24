2nd Test: Glad I came good in trying to do a job for the team, says Jansen after six-for against India

Guwahati: South Africa’s left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen said he was glad to come good in trying to do a job for the team after his six‑wicket haul bowled India out for 201 in the ongoing second Test at Guwahati.

Jansen’s 6-48, following a first‑innings score of 93, put the Proteas on the brink of a historic series win in India. The left-arm quick also became only the third left-arm fast-bowler to take a five-wicket haul in India after Zaheer Khan and Mitchell Johnson.

“The boys did a really good job today. I took most of the steam off last night. Today was just all about trying to do a job for the team, which I’m glad I did. There’s obviously a nice pace and bounce in the wicket. Not a lot of nip or swing, a little bit here at the end.”

“Once we saw there was a bit of bounce and better pace in the wicket, we tried to utilise that. I just want to be like you, Shaun (contributing in all departments). I really feel the spinners did a brilliant job and I’m just lucky to be the one who cashed in,” said Jansen to broadcasters at the end of day three’s play, where South Africa ended with a lead of 314 runs.

He also lauded spinners for doing well on a day when there wasn’t much help on offer. “Obviously, a good day for the chaps and for myself in particular. But I feel the spinners did a really good job when the ball wasn’t moving as much and there was a dead period at some stage.”

“Who said we didn’t fight hard? Like I said, there was a bit of pace and bounce in the wicket, which was nice. We did think we were probably going to field, or we were preparing to field, for at least two days,” added Jansen.

He also felt spinners would be the key in the last two days, as South Africa aim to get a Test series win in India after 25 years. “I still think it’s a good wicket. The ball is starting to turn now, and then it is holding up a little bit. So I think the spinners are definitely going to come into play more in the second innings, probably tomorrow and the day after.”