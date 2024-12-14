  • Menu
3 Indian students killed in Canada; India takes up issue of safety with Ottawa

Three Indian students have been murdered in Canada last week and the Indian high commission in Ottawa has taken up the matter of safety of Indians...

Three Indian students have been murdered in Canada last week and the Indian high commission in Ottawa has taken up the matter of safety of Indians with the Canadian authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in Canada remains of utmost importance to us, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "In the last week or so we have had unfortunate tragedies.

Three Indian students have been murdered. We are saddened at these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada," Jaiswal said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. Our High Commission and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are extending all possible help in the matter," he said.

