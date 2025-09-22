Live
30 Civilians Killed in Pakistan Airstrike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Highlights
At least 30 civilians, including women and children, died in a Pakistan Air Force airstrike in Matre Dara village, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Many are injured, and rescue teams are searching for victims.
At least 30 people, including women and children, died when the Pakistan Air Force bombed Matre Dara village in Tirah Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.
The attack happened around 2 am. Eight bombs were dropped. Many people were injured, and rescue teams are still looking for victims. The death toll may go up.
Civilians have been affected in this area before. From January to August 2025, over 600 terror incidents were reported, killing 138 civilians and 79 police officers.
After Operation Sindoor, terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen moved deeper into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The mountains and the Afghanistan border give them places to hide. Some hideouts are very old, from wars in the 1980s and 2000s.
