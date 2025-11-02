Live
- India, SA eye historic Cup glory in high-stakes final
- Facility investment in S. Korea reaches 4-year high in 2025
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 02 November, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Freshers' Day celebrated at Ananthalaxmi College
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Kerala CM declares state ‘free of extreme poverty’
- One crore signature campaign organised
- PM Modi to launch Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to boost private sector-led R&D ecosystem
30-yr-old woman charged with criminal conspiracy in Louvre heist
Highlights
Paris: A 38-year-old woman faces charges in the audacious Louvre jewel heist, arrested alongside four others. The suspect, from northern Paris, is...
Paris: A 38-year-old woman faces charges in the audacious Louvre jewel heist, arrested alongside four others. The suspect, from northern Paris, is accused of aiding organized theft and conspiracy. The October 19th robbery saw 88 million euros worth of royal treasures vanish in under eight minutes, with one piece later recovered damaged. She was arrested earlier this week along with four others and appeared before a magistrate on Saturday, who will decide whether she should remain in custody.
Next Story