30-yr-old woman charged with criminal conspiracy in Louvre heist

Paris: A 38-year-old woman faces charges in the audacious Louvre jewel heist, arrested alongside four others. The suspect, from northern Paris, is accused of aiding organized theft and conspiracy. The October 19th robbery saw 88 million euros worth of royal treasures vanish in under eight minutes, with one piece later recovered damaged. She was arrested earlier this week along with four others and appeared before a magistrate on Saturday, who will decide whether she should remain in custody.