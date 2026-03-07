4 held in London for spying on Jews for Iran

London: London police said Friday that four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said the suspects - one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals - were taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The men, who were arrested at addresses in and around north London shortly after 1 am, are suspected on spying on locations and individuals. Police said the men arrested are aged 22, 40, 52 and 55 and that searches are ongoing at the addresses as well as other properties nearby. Six other men were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been taken into custody, the force said. “We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us,” said Commander Helen Flanagan, who is in charge of counterterrorism policing in London.