4 Keralites die in New York

New York : Four Indian nationals in the US have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Malayalee diaspora organisation.

Aleyamma Kuriakose (65) died in New York due to the COVID-19 infection.

The Federation of Kerala Associations in North America (FOKANA) confirmed the deaths of three other Indian nationals due to coronavirus - Thankachan Enchenattu, 51, Abraham Samuel, 45, and Shawn Abraham, 21.

The organisation and members of the community expressed profound sadness over the demise of the persons, expressing condolences to their family and friends.