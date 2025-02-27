40 Chinese nationals repatriated from Thailand in joint crackdown on illegal immigration

Beijing: Forty Chinese nationals involved in illegal immigration were repatriated from Thailand on Thursday in a coordinated effort to combat cross-border crime and safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese citizens, according to China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

The operation, conducted in accordance with Chinese and Thai laws, international regulations and established practices, is one example of an ongoing collaboration between the two nations to address transnational criminal activities, the ministry said.

A senior MPS official explained that the repatriated individuals had been deceived by criminal organisations into illegally crossing borders, ultimately becoming stranded in Thailand, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Their families have repeatedly sought government assistance for their return," the official said, stressing that the repatriation reflects China's commitment to protecting its citizens' legitimate rights.

The official further emphasised that the repatriated individuals' legal rights were fully protected throughout the process and that they would receive assistance in reintegrating into their families and society once the necessary legal procedures were completed.

"Recent joint operations between China and Thailand have yielded fruitful outcomes in combating transnational crimes, including telecommunications and internet fraud," the official said.

Both countries have pledged to expand their law enforcement cooperation, with the goal of better-safeguarding citizens' legitimate rights and ensuring regional security and stability, according to the official.

Also on Thursday, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement that the Chinese government firmly opposes illegal immigration in any form.

China's public security and immigration administration authorities will continue cracking down on cross-border crime, and holding those who arrange or organise illegal immigration activities accountable, the administration said.

It also vowed to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with counterpart authorities in other countries, ensure the safe and orderly cross-border passage of both Chinese and foreign nationals, and protect their legitimate rights and interests.



