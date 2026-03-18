400 killed, 250 injured in Pak strike on Kabul hospital

Kabul: At least 400 people have been killed and around 250 injured in a Pakistani airstrike at a hospital in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, a Taliban spokesperson said on Tuesday. Afghanistan's deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the airstrike hit the drug rehabilitation hospital at about 9 pm local time, destroying large sections of the 2,000-bed facility.

Pakistan denied the Afghan government's allegations and called them "baseless", saying that no hospital was targeted in Kabul.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the strike, accusing Pakistan of “targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors". "The Pakistani military regime has once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, resulting in the death and injury of addicts who were undergoing treatment," he posted on X. "We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity," he further said.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the Pakistani military had “carried out precision airstrikes” targeting military installations in Kabul and the eastern province of Nangarhar. He said “technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities” at two locations in Kabul were destroyed.