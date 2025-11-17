42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Tragic Bus–Tanker Crash Near Medina

A devastating road accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia has left at least 42 people feared dead after a bus transporting Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker.

Local Saudi media reported that the victims are believed to be Indian citizens, with many reportedly hailing from Hyderabad. The impact caused a massive fire, resulting in most passengers being charred beyond recognition.

Responding to the tragedy, the Telangana government confirmed it is in active communication with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. In an official statement, the state government said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reached out to central authorities in New Delhi and directed them to work closely with embassy officials to gather accurate information and ensure support for families affected by the incident.