Several dead in a plane crash at Pokhara in Nepal, five Indians on board

A terrible plane crash took place in Nepal on the runway at Pokhara Airport in Nepal. Meanwhile, there are 72 people including fiver Indians and four crew members in the plane. The plane was on its way from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the accident occurred during landing. The rescue operations are continuing at the airport in the wake of the accident.

Authorities closed the airport after the plane crashed. Meanwhile, Nepal Army has taken out the dead bodies of 45 passengers. Relief operations are going on at the airport.

However, the officials came to a preliminary estimate that the accident happened due to fog. More information about this incident is yet to be known.