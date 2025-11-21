48-Year-Old Bryan Johnson Says His Body Is Like an 18-Year-Old — Here’s How
Bryan Johnson claims his 48-year-old body works like an 18-year-old’s. He says the secret is good sleep, clean food, daily exercise, and cutting bad habits.
Longevity advocate Bryan Johnson says that even at 48 years old, his body now functions like that of an 18-year-old.
He credits good sleep, healthy food, regular exercise, and avoiding bad habits for his results.
He took to X to share these details:
His key body markers include:
- Muscle: 98th percentile
- Body fat: 98th percentile optimal
- Bone density: 99th percentile
- Resting heart rate: elite athlete level
- Fertility: top 99%
- Sexual function: 99th percentile
- Blood pressure: lower than 90% of 18-year-olds
- Vascular health: like late teens
- VEGF: top 1%
- Sleep: top for ages 18–29
- Telomeres: like a 10–15-year-old
- Biological ageing speed: 0.48
- Grip strength: top 5%
- Blood glucose: lower than 98% of 18–25-year-olds
- Blood sugar control: better than 99% in that age group
Johnson is widely known for sharing his data and promoting a lifestyle focused on slowing ageing.
i’m 48 but in many ways my body runs like an 18 yr old. sleep, nutrition, exercise + eliminating bad habits is the 80/20.— Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) November 20, 2025
if you’re in a good place, keep it up. if you’re struggling, take the first step; it’s always the hardest and always worth it.
my biomarkers
+ muscle:…