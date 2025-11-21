48-Year-Old Bryan Johnson Says His Body Is Like an 18-Year-Old — Here’s How

Longevity advocate Bryan Johnson says that even at 48 years old, his body now functions like that of an 18-year-old.

He credits good sleep, healthy food, regular exercise, and avoiding bad habits for his results.

He took to X to share these details:

His key body markers include:

Muscle: 98th percentile

Body fat: 98th percentile optimal

Bone density: 99th percentile

Resting heart rate: elite athlete level

Fertility: top 99%

Sexual function: 99th percentile

Blood pressure: lower than 90% of 18-year-olds

Vascular health: like late teens

VEGF: top 1%

Sleep: top for ages 18–29

Telomeres: like a 10–15-year-old

Biological ageing speed: 0.48

Grip strength: top 5%

Blood glucose: lower than 98% of 18–25-year-olds

Blood sugar control: better than 99% in that age group

Johnson is widely known for sharing his data and promoting a lifestyle focused on slowing ageing.