5 Best Crypto Casinos (No KYC) | Top Bitcoin Casino Sites With Fast Payout - High Roller Casinos
Discover the top 5 crypto casinos with no KYC requirements and fast payouts, featuring Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for high roller gaming.
Bitcoin casino sites have gained significant popularity in the past few years due to their several advantages. In addition to the existing sites, more and more new platforms are emerging on a daily basis. Therefore, finding the best ones becomes more challenging.
If you are on the lookout for the best crypto casino sites, we are here to help you out. In this article, we will be offering you the 5 best crypto casinos in the industry, highlighting their features, bonus packages, and payment options.
List of Top-Rated Crypto Casinos Without KYC
CASINOS
WELCOME BONUSES
30% Rakeback Bonus + No Wagering 100 Free Spins
Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins
Welcome Bonus 325% + 200 Free Spins Up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits
MIRAX CasinoWelcome Package 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins
Welcome Package of up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins
1. JACKBIT 4.9/5⭐
✅Spin & Win Big! – Claim Your Exclusive Bonus at JACKBIT Today!
Launched in
2022
Licensed by
Anjouan eGaming and Curacao eGaming Commission
Top Games
Hand of Anubis, Leprechaun, Gates of Olympus
Customer Support
24/7 live chat, email
JACKBIT is a renowned online crypto gambling site, that utilizes blockchain technology to offer players a secure and anonymous gambling experience. The site features a rich selection of casino games and supported digital currencies, as well as very impressive promotional programs.
JACKBIT features over 6000 games, including slot machines, live dealer options, and classic table games. Provably fair gaming technology ensures transparency and fairness in all of JACKBIT’s games. JACKBIT offers a dedicated sportsbook, allowing sports enthusiasts to wager on their favorite sporting events.
As a cryptocurrency platform, JACKBIT supports numerous cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. Traditional gamblers can choose fiat payment options, such as Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Skrill, and Bank transfers.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Ethereum
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- Ripple
- Tether
- Solana
- Binance Coin
- Binance USD
- Dash
- Tron
- Polygon
- Shina Inu
- Bitcoin Cash
🏅Bonuses and Promotions
At JACKBIT, you will find a wide range of exciting casino bonuses and promotions.
Welcome Bonus
- JACKBIT offers a no-wagering 100 free spins as a welcome bonus to new players. To get this bonus, players have to make a minimum deposit of $50 and use the promo code: WELCOME. Once you make your deposit, within 24 hours, you will receive your free spins.
- JACKBIT offers 100% cashback as a sports welcome bonus. The minimum bet to be eligible for this bonus is $20.
Other Promotions
- JACKBIT rewards players with 1000 free spins daily and $10000 weekly
- 3+1 FreeBet - Get every 4th ticket as a GIFT in sports
- 10% cashback as a freebet.
- Joining the social media profiles of JACKBIT will allow you to claim additional bonus offers.
2. 7Bit Casino 4.9/5⭐
✅Unlock Mega Wins! – Get Your Welcome Bonus at 7Bit Casino Now!
Established in
2014
Licensed by
Curacao eGaming Commission
Compatible Devices
Android, iOS, Windows, Mac
Supported Languages
German, English, Polish, Italian, French
If you are interested in an exciting gaming experience, 7Bit might have what you are looking for. The platform has a wide range of casino games, including exciting slots, classic tables, and thrilling live dealer options. The game library of 7Bit features over 8000 games, catering to different player preferences.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Ripple
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Binance Coin
To satisfy both traditional and modern gamblers, 7Bit has integrated with numerous cryptocurrencies and fiat payment methods. Traditional gamblers can find popular fiat payment options at 7Bit, including Bank transfers, Visa, and MasterCard.
🏅Bonuses and Promotions
7Bit has one of the best Bitcoin bonuses in the industry.
Welcome Bonus - 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins.
- Making your first deposit will reward you with a 100% match of up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.
- Making your second deposit will reward you with a 75% match of up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.
- Making your third deposit will reward you with a 50% match of up to 1.5 BTC.
- Making your fourth deposit will reward you with a 100% match of up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.
Other Promotions
- 75 free spins as BTC exclusive offer
- 45 free spins as a New Game Offer
- VIP Spring Offer - 100 free spins
- Up to 20% Weekly Cashback
- Monday Reload Offer - 25% plus 50 FS
- Wednesday Reload Offer - 100 FS
- Friday Reload Offer - 111 free spins
- 99 free spins as Reload Weekend Offer
- Telegram Sunday Offer - 60 free spins
- Telegram Friday Offer - 111 free spins
3. KatsuBet 4.9/5⭐
✅KatsuBet Casino – Score Massive Bonuses & Win Like a Pro!
Established in
2020
Licensed by
Curacao eGaming Commission
Available Games
Fantasma, Playson, Quickspin, RedRake, Amatic, RedRake
Payout Percentage
93.17%
KatsuBet is an established crypto casino across the iGaming industry. The platform is renowned for its extensive game library, featuring over 7000+ casino games. To offer a seamless gaming experience, KatsuBet has partnered with outstanding game providers, such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, BetSoft, Microgaming, and many more.
To make deposits and withdrawals, KatsuBet offers players simple and well-ordered payment options. Trustly, Skrill, Visa, iDebit, Interac, and Maestro are some of the popular fiat payment methods available at KatsuBet. For crypto enthusiasts, KatsuBet offers numerous cryptocurrency options too.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
- Litecoin
🏅Bonuses and Promotions
To enhance the overall gambling experience of players, KatsuBet offers numerous generous bonuses and promotions.
Welcome Bonus - 325% up to 5 BTC and 200 Free Spins.
- Make your first deposit and receive 100% up to 1.5 BTC.
- Make your second deposit and receive a 75% up to 1.25 BTC and 100 FS.
- Make your third deposit and receive a 50% up to 1.25 BTC.
- Make your fourth deposit and receive a 100% up to 1 BTC.
Enter the promo code: HIGHROLLER and deposit a minimum amount of 0.0019 BTC, which will make you eligible for a 50% welcome highroller bonus of up to 0.029 BTC.
Other Bonus Offers
- New Game Bonus: 45 free spins
- BTC Exclusive Bonus - Get 75 free spins on Snoop Dogg Dollars.
- 25% Monday Reload Bonus of up to 50 free spins and 0.0048 BTC.
- Wednesday Free Spins will reward you with 100 free spins
- Thursday Loot Boxes will reward you with 100 free spins.
- Weekend Bonus.
- Daily Cashback of up to 10%.
- Birthday Bonus.
- VIP Program.
4. MIRAX 4.8/5⭐
✅Bet Smarter at MIRAX! – Grab Your Crypto Bonus & Play Instantly!
Year Established
2022
Licensed by
Curacao eGaming Commission
Fiat Payments
MiFinity, MuchBetter, Visa, Sofort, Interac, Skrill, Neteller
Popular Titles
Eastern Emeralds, Aztec Magic, Sweet Bonanza, Big Bass Bonanza
MIRAX is one of the relatively new entrants in the iGaming industry that has gained significant popularity due to its unique features and advantages. The platform is more than just a name in the iGaming industry; it is a hallmark of uniqueness and quality. To offer an unparalleled gaming experience, MIRAX has aligned itself with top-tier game developers.
The game library boasts over 8000+ casino games, including popular slot machines, classic tables, jackpots, and live casino games.
To facilitate instant transactions, MIRAX has integrated some of the safest and fastest banking options into its inventory. It ranges from e-wallets, bank transfers, and credit cards to lightning-fast cryptocurrencies.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Ethereum
- Bitcoin
- Ripple
- Tron
- Tether
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Binance Chain
🏅Bonuses and Promotions
Welcome Bonus - 5 BTC + 150 free spins or 4000 USD.
- Make your first deposit and claim a 100% match bonus up to 400 USD + 100 Free Spins.
- Make your second deposit and claim a 75% match bonus up to 600 USD + 50 Free Spins.
- Make your third deposit and claim a 50% match bonus up to 1000 USD.
- Make your fourth deposit and claim a 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD.
Other Bonuses
- 75 free spins as BTC exclusive bonus
- 35 free spins as a pre-release bonus
- 45 free spins as a new game bonus
- 0.0048 BTC and 50 free spins as a Monday reload bonus
- 75 free spins as Wednesday reload bonus
- 100 free spins as Thursday loot box bonus
- 33 weekend free spins
- 20% Highroller Cashback
5. BitStarz 4.8/5⭐
✅Bitstarz Awaits! – Grab Your Free Spins & Huge Deposit Bonus!
Year Established
2014
Licensed by
Curacao eGaming Commission
Software Providers
Evolution Gaming, Vivo Gaming, Betsoft, Play'n GO, NextGen Gaming, Thunderkick, Amatic
Number of Games
5000+
BitStarz is the first online gambling site to embrace digital currency gambling alongside traditional fiat currencies. To keep players engaged and excited, BitStarz offers numerous lucrative bonus offers and revises their bonuses every week. Every player at BitStarz will receive generous bonuses and promotions, helping them to increase their capital.
While other crypto casino sites accept a limited number of cryptocurrencies, BitStarz accepts over 500+ cryptocurrencies to cater to different kinds of players.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- XRP
- Cardano
- Solana
- Tether
- Binance Coin
- Tron
🏅Bonuses and Promotions
Welcome Bonus - 5 BTC plus 180 free spins.
- Making your first deposit will reward you with a 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins.
- Making your second deposit will reward you with a 50% up to 1 BTC.
- Making your third deposit will reward you with a 50% up to 2 BTC.
- Making your fourth deposit will reward you with a 100% up to 1 BTC.
Other Bonuses
- Level Up Adventure - Cash prize of $50,000 + $20,000 Cash.
- Slot Wars - €5,000 & 5,000 free spins.
- Table Wars - Prize pool of €10,000.
- Monday Reload Bonus - 50% up to $300.
- Wednesday Free Spins - Up to 200 free spins.
How do Best Crypto Casinos Work?
Crypto casinos leverage blockchain technology, a decentralized public ledger where all transactions across a network of computers will be recorded. These casinos distribute transaction data across various nodes. Once a transaction is verified, it cannot be possible for hackers to access or disrupt it.
Crypto casinos utilize self-executing smart contracts to automate the process. The winnings will be automatically transferred to the player once the certain conditions are met. There is no need for intermediaries to facilitate transactions.
Unlike traditional casinos, crypto casinos allow players to deposit funds more easily. Just create an account on a crypto casino and a deposit address will be generated. You can simply fund your casino account by transferring cryptocurrencies from your crypto wallet. Transactions are first sent to the blockchain for validation and also recorded on the decentralized ledger.
To withdraw your winnings at a crypto casino, follow the same steps in reverse. Enter your wallet address and your winnings will be transferred to your wallet once validated on the blockchain.
Crypto casinos provide lightning-fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, especially when compared to fiat payment methods. There is no need for intermediaries like banks or financial institutions to verify and validate the transactions.
Final Verdict On Best Crypto Casinos
The best crypto casinos offer players a level of privacy, quick transactions, and robust security. Hassle-free registration without extensive verification processes enables players to gamble anonymously. All the gambling sites that we have mentioned here are considered the best crypto casinos in the industry. Pick the one that suits you the most and start gaming today.
FAQs
- How can I register at a crypto casino?
To register at a crypto casino, simply go to the official website of the platform. Click on the ‘Sign Up’ button and provide your details like name, contact details, and email address. Since crypto casinos offer an anonymous gambling option, you don’t have to complete the KYC verification processes.
- What are the best slots to win the most money?
Progressive jackpots are considered the highest payout casino games. Always choose high-RTP titles like Mega Moolah (98%), and Jojer Strike (98%) to to increase your winning chances and get more money.
- What is a Bitcoin match deposit bonus?
Bitcoin match deposits are certain bonuses offered to gamblers in exchange for depositing money into their casino account. Crypto casinos usually offer welcome bonuses in the form of deposit matches.
- Are there any exclusive bonuses for crypto gamblers at crypto casinos?
Crypto casinos offer special bonus offers for players, such as Bitcoin welcome bonuses and reload bonuses. Some casino sites offer no-deposit bonuses in Bitcoin to attract players.
How do I acquire Bitcoin?
To acquire Bitcoin, you will need to create an account on any of the crypto exchanges available to you. After creating an account, purchase the required amount of Bitcoin using your fiat currency. You can store your Bitcoins at that exchange.